World Tier 4 Vault of the Loom and Trading Re-Enabled
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 56 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has rolled out a hotfix resolving a duplication exploit and the connection issues in the World Tier 4 Vault of the Loom. Both the Vault of the Loom and Trading are now re-enabled in Diablo 4.
Blizzard
A hotfix has rolled out this evening resolving issue .
We have re-enabled WT4 Vault of the Loom.
Trading has also been re-enabled.
