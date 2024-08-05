This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Women's Race to World First 100 in Diablo 4 Season 5 with AoElena, AnnacakeLIVE, LaggyLuLu, and hellomischa
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
Garmanoth
The fifth Season of Diablo 4, Season of the Infernal Hordes, is launching tomorrow - and Diablo 4 content creators
AoElena
,
AnnacakeLIVE
,
hellomischatv
, and
LaggyLuLu
are hard at work preparing to take part in the race to Level 100! These content creators have banded together to form an all-female group ready to compete in the World First 100 race, and are competing with both the clock and themselves.
According to a recent tweet by AoElena, each member of the group will be livestreaming their participation in the race to World First 100 in Diablo 4 Season 5, and players can snag front-row seats by tuning into any one of their streams on
August 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. PST
.
AoElena on Twitch AnnacakeLIVE on Twitch hellomischatv on Twitch LaggyLuLu on Twitch
With Season 5 just around the corner, players won't have long to wait before the latest race to World First 100 kicks off in full swing!
Diablo 4 Season 5 Overview Season 5 Patch Notes 1.5.0
