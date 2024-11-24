Witchcraft in Diablo 4 Season 7 - A New Seasonal Borrowed Power

Hunt the Headrotten

The Headrotten are the newest gruesome enemies to face across Sanctuary. Sick in the mind and spirit, strike them down to release them from their prison of twisted flesh.

The Headrotten are powerful foes, Hunt them within the Headhunt subzone.

The Tree of Whispers will offer Bounties to hunt the Headrotten.

There are unique boss variants of Headrotten to slay, which includes the Headless Husk and Fugitive Head. A Fugitive Head has the parasitic Stolen Head attached, which is extremely rare to find. If you manage to defeat them, the reclaimed Head drops for you to return to Gelena near the Tree of Whispers for Occult Gems.

While killing Headrotten will earn you Restless Rot, returning the Fugitive Heads to the Tree of Whispers will grant you Occult Gems.

Headhunts

Discover newly intensified Whispers of the Dead to guide you towards Headhunts.

Headhunts will give you a general area where you might be able to flush out a Headless Husk or Fugitive Head.

After completing a Whisper in a Headhunt subzone, locate the Exposed Roots that appear.

There is a rare chance for the Exposed Root to be an Uprooted Cocoon, which holds a Headless Husk or Fugitive Head to defeat.

These can be active in multiple spots across Sanctuary at one time.

These areas shift after a duration of time, similar to Helltide.

Return your Grim Favors at the Raven found within Headhunt subzones.

There will be a few ways to improve the chances you’ll see a Headrotten possessed by a Fugitive Head:

Increases by Torment Tier.

By using a Draught of Whispers

Rootholds

Seek out these micro-dungeons as an additional way to hunt the Headrotten, with bonus challenges and rewards.