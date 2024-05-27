Wind Shear Druid Leveling Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4

A Wind Shear Druid excels at engaging enemies from a distance with Storm spells infused with venom. Most of the build’s damage comes from pairing Wind Shear
with Aspect of the Calm Breeze
to deal insanely high amounts of Poisoning damage. The build is beginner-friendly, as the primary required aspect is unlockable through dungeon farming - it’s also incredibly safe and easy to learn thanks to strong defensive abilities Blood Howl
, Debilitating Roar
, and Cyclone Armor
, and it even has on-demand Immunity in the form of Lacerate
- this build will absolutely blow away the competition!