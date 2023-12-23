Will Tibault's Will Be Fixed in Season 3? Rogue Bug Explained

I've got a member in my clan that posted a picture to Discord of having 22 combo points available, his damage output went from average to absolutely absurd with this bug.Personally I don't play rogue but I'm hoping it stays as a feature and not a bug, as these weird overpowered builds are what makes Diablo games fun for a lot of people.
It'd be fun if endgame content (AoZ, high tier NM dungeons, lv100 ubers) was doable without a broken build
If pulverise Druid can one shot a world boss, I don’t see why rogues would be denied the fun.
Sadly without this bug Rogue would be fighting for a spot in the bottom 2 classes in terms of damage output. Hopefully S3 will bring about fixes to these 'build enabling' bugs and come with a huge slew of balance changes to bring the 5 classes closer together in performance. There should never be a situation where the top performing class does legit over 10 times the damage of the worst class.
Reading this made me want to go back and try rogue again, I think the bug should stay in the game in some form or another.
This happens when you pay $100 for a game developed by a small indie company that is still in Beta.You get what you deserve.
I am suprised it hasnt been yet, its such a crazy bug and the fact they just let it run wild is nuts.