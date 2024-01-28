This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Who is Zoltun Kulle? - Diablo Lore Highlight
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 21 min ago
by
Wowhead
There are many interesting characters in the Lore of Diablo, but not many are nearly as polarizing and mysterious as Zoltun Kulle. As one of the original members of the Horadrim, he helped save countless lives from the forces of Hell, but later came to be regarded as a dark stain on the Horadrims' past.
We've plumbed the depths of Sanctuary to bring to life an incredibly detailed history of Zoltun Kulle and uncover the truth behind the shadowy figure. Take a look at the excerpt below - then read it in full!
To see the complete lore guide on Zoltun Kulle, take a look at our History of the Fallen Mage Guide!
Who is Zoltun Kulle? The History of the Fallen Horadric Mage
What intrigues you the most about Zoltun Kulle? Let us know in the comments below!
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
lore
