This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Where to Find Crafting Materials in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Vessel of Hatred's first official weekend live is here, and players are settling in to level their Spiritborn, experience the new campaign, and of course, farm. Whether you're looking for Runes, Mythic Uniques, or materials, there's always something to work towards in Diablo 4 - but as with any new content update, some things have changed in how we earn certain rewards.
Diablo 4 content creator Lucky Luciano recently released an Endgame Explained video to bring players up to speed, and in that video, he created a chart that details some of the best ways to farm everything you could need.
Lucky Luciano on YouTube
With Lucky's breakdown, we're taking a look at some of the most-needed materials players have been farming for - herbs, masterworking materials, and Forgotten Souls.
Herbs and Angelbreath
Potions matter more than ever with Vessel of Hatred's level squish, and of course,
Angelbreath
matters the most of all in terms of upgrading them. This elusive herb can sometimes be hard to farm in the open world, however, so players will want to focus on a specific farm.
Infernal Hordes are by far the best way to earn herbs and angelbreath, so prepare to farm Spoils of Materials to quickly gain all the herbs you'll need.
Infernal Hordes Guide
Obducite and Masterworking Materials
Once players get to the point of Masterworking their gear,
Obducite
will be your best friend - if you can find it. While previously Masterworking required several different types of materials, Vessel of Hatred combined them into one - Obducite - to make things more streamlined for players.
Kurast Undercity, the new time-attack dungeon introduced in Diablo 4's first expansion, is a great source of Masterworking materials. Players making their way through the dungeon will earn loot based on accumulated Attunement, which comes from completing tasks, killing enemies, and generally being speedy. The more efficient you are, the better rewards you'll receive - which has the potential to net you quite a bit of the materials you need in one go.
Kurast Undercity Guide
Forgotten Souls
Even with the
recent hotfix
, many players are likely finding that
Forgotten Soul
are their crafting bottleneck. These forging materials are in hot demand, and you'll need plenty once you're in Torment difficulties - but thankfully, there's a fairly easy and efficient way to farm them.
Courtesy of Rob2628, the meta for farming these souls has been outlined - Helltides!
Rob2628 on YouTube
Defeating the Maiden in Torment IV Helltides is a fantastic way to earn these materials. While that obviously requires a bit of investment to get to that point in the first place, players can also find these souls via the Kurast Undercity and the Infernal Hordes, so be sure to stock up with easier activities before jumping into Torment IV.
What materials are you farming right now? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News