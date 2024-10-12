This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Where to Farm All Spiritborn Aspects in Vessel of Hatred
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 14 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Vessel of Hatred is now live in Diablo 4, and Spiritborn are flooding Nahantu as players try out the newest class in Sanctuary. Leading up to the first weekend of the expansion, though, many players are beginning to find themselves with a completed campaign and higher level characters - meaning those Spiritborn need gear.
A new class means new class-specific Legendary Aspects, and we've taken a look at which farmable Aspects drop from which dungeons. Take a look at our Spiritborn Aspects guide to learn everything you need to know about Legendary Aspects available to use!
Spiritborn Aspects in Vessel of Hatred
One thing to keep in mind, though - there is one dungeon that, as of now, is showing as Not Yet Completed for those who attempt to conquer it. It's highly likely that once
Remnants of Rage
is fixed, it will have an additional guaranteed Aspect - we'll just have to wait and see which it will be.
Farmed Spiritborn Offensive Aspects
Iron Cenotaph, Seven Stones
Vile Hive, Restless Canopy
Hierophant Pyre, Lingering Hatred
Hallowed Stones, Restless Canopy
Razak's Descent, Seven Stones
Ularian Sepulcher, Restless Canopy
Murmuring Spiral, Seven Stones
Forge of Malice, Lingering Hatred
Forgotten Remains, Field of Giants
Farmed Spiritborn Defensive Aspects
Sleepless Hollow, Teganze Plateau
Farai Cliffs, Teganze Plateau
Putrescent Larder, Five Hills
Feeding Grounds, Five Hills
Farmed Spiritborn Utility Aspects
Ruined Wild, Field of Giants
Farmed Spiritborn Mobility Aspects
Seething Underpass, Five Hills
Beast Graveyard, Field of Giants
Which Aspect is your favorite for Spiritborn? Let us know in the comments below!
