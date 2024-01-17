This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
When Does Season of the Construct Begin? Diablo 4 Season 3 Release Date
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 45 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 Season of the Construct will begin on January 23rd at 10 a.m. PST!
Diablo 4 Season 3 Revealed Season of the Construct Trailer
This date will also coincide with the ending of Season of Blood. So if you still need to complete any of the
objectives from Season 2
, make sure to visit Sanctuary before Season 3 releases next week!
Leaderboards Not Available at Launch Season 3 Patch Notes January 19th
