This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
What Happens to Diablo 4 Season 2 Characters on January 23rd?
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 30 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With Season of the Construct launching in a few short days, many players are gearing up to say goodbye to their Season of Blood characters. But what will happen to all of our Season 2 characters once the new Season begins? They aren't deleted - they're just retired, so to speak.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.0 Patch Notes Seneschal Stone Build Planner now live
In a recent in-game splash message, Blizzard explained that all characters created during Season of Blood would be transferred to the Eternal Realm on January 23rd, as Season of Blood ends. In order to account for the Storage combining, players will have the opportunity to select which specific pieces of gear they'd like to bring with them into the Eternal Realm. This means that if you're short on space in the Eternal realm, now's the time to start pruning your stash - after all, space is limited!
Players will be able to withdraw any of these items on the Eternal Realm until Season of the Construct ends, which is
currently planned for April 26th
. Once Season 3 ends, any items not claimed will become unrecoverable. Choose wisely!
Season 3 Campfire Chat Liveblog Summary Everything We Know About Season of the Construct
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
thunderbrawl
on 2024-01-21T19:16:47-06:00
They @#$%ing die
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post