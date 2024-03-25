This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
What Are Greater Affixes? - Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
The recent Campfire Chat Developer Livestream unveiled a truly torrential amount of tidbits and teasers showcasing some of the changes coming in Season 4 of Diablo 4. In addition to new features such as
Tempering
and
Masterworking
items, items in Season 4 will have a chance to drop with
Greater Affixes
.
Number Of Affixes On Items To Be Reduced in Season 4 Tempering - New Crafting System Coming with Season 4
Greater Affixes are a new feature which is intended to add an element of surprise to item drops as they happen. When an item drops, one or more of its Affixes has a chance to be augmented significantly. The Affix that is upgraded to a Greater Affix will have it's effect boosted by 1.5 times!
Items that have a Greater Affix will have an enhanced particle effect while lying on the ground and the item's name will be accompanied by a Roman numeral denoting how many Greater Affixes are present. This may be subject to change in the coming weeks as Blizzard is seeking feedback from players on this matter as well as many others.
One major thing to note is that when Enchanting an item at the Occultist to reroll an Affix,
you may roll off a Greater Affix, but cannot gain one back from Enchanting.
Greater Affixes will be available only on Ancestral Legendary or Unique items.
What do you think of this addition to Diablo 4 Season 4? Is it a welcome one, or too much RNG? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Nyarloth
on 2024-03-25T15:47:44-05:00
Looks like titanforging is back on the menu, boys!
1
