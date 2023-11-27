Vote for Diablo 4 in The Game Awards Player's Choice

No
I even still play d4 and i there is no possible way it should even be on this list let alone have anyone vote for it.
No game still isn't finishedI will be voting for Baldurs Gate 3 that is the industry standard
Good joke.What category would you like?Most predatory monetization?Killing of a genre?Worst game launch ever, with item dupes on two seperate seasons?Fastest AAA 'multiplayer' game to lose 98% players in the first month?Fastest AAA 'multiplayer' game to lose 98% twitch viewership in the first month?Fasted AAA dead game release on steam with 10X less players than Lost Ark which released 2 years ago?
KEK! 🤣
mmmmm.No. I dont vote for games that get released in a half baked state when not listening to player feedback in any way.
You misspelled "Baldur's Gate 3" in the headline.
Is this a joke?
lol, lmao
I think D4 is pretty decent right now and in a good place to go forward but it ain't beating Baldur's Gate 3 for any award.
hahaaahahahahahah no
Something something out of season April Fools' something...
Hell no, but thanks for telling us, so i can vote on another game instead.
Haven't even finished the game..
lmao what
Blizzard spent more on the marketing of this game than they did on development of the game itself.Hard pass.
Ahahahaha. Just hahahaha.Watch it win anyway, since it's an open secret that most of these pointless awards are fixed based on who gives them the most money.