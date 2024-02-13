Vitreous Scourge - New Platinum Mount Bundle in Diablo 4

No cosmetics are worth more than the price of a full game. I'd be more willing to play Diablo 4 if these rewards were given as part of playing the game, completing an achievement, etc.. not taking out my wallet and spending money.
Umm……… this is how much?65 bucks?
wtf is wrong with you blizzard, youre not even trying to mask it anymore :(
This is a gorgeous set. Absolutely love the appearance, but that price tag is absurd. I really don't mind cosmetic microtransactions, but this is just insane.
Ah yes MICROtransactions.