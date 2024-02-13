This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vitreous Malevolence Collection - New Matching Class Cosmetics in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
32 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4's Patch 1.3.2 has brought us a new matching Cosmetic Collection: the Vitreous Malevolence sets, with a new cosmetic set and matching backpiece for every class.
While we don't know for certain when these packages will rotate out of stock, what we do know is that the shop refreshes happen daily at approximately 10 am PDT, so stay tuned - we may have new cosmetic options soon!
Premium Currency in Diablo 4
Vitreous Malevolence Collection
The Vitreous Malevolence armors all share a crystal and demon bone motif - and a fierce skull as a backpiece.
The Vitreous Leviathan - Barbarian
The Vitreous Behemoth - Druid
The Vitreous Fiend - Necromancer
The Vitreous Abomination - Rogue
The Vitreous Titan - Sorcerer
