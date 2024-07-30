This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vessel of Hatred: Making of the Spiritborn - New Diablo Video
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 11 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard posted a new Diablo 4 video this week exploring the making of the Spiritborn - the brand new class coming to the franchise in Diablo 4's first expansion: Vessel of Hatred!
The video goes over storyboards highlighting the development phases of several new features coming to Diablo 4 in Vessel of Hatred - the new Nahantu region, the Spirit Realm, and the Spiritborn - including design themes, concept art, and the process of crafting a unique playstyle through the Spirit Guardians. Of all the new features coming to the game when Vessel of Hatred launches, the Spiritborn class is definitely one of the most exciting!
Do you plan on playing the Spiritborn when the expansion goes live, and if so, which Spirit Guardian are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Spiritborn Class Overview Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Content Overview
1
Comment by
Mitsurugi
on 2024-07-30T09:16:14-05:00
Wow
1
