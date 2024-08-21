This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vessel of Hatred Game Features & New Regions - Diablo 4 Inside the Game Video Showcase
Diablo IV
1 hr 2 min ago
Tharid
Blizzard has published a Diablo 4 video showcasing some of the new game features and regions coming with Vessel of Hatred, including a deeper look at Mercenaries, the new PvE co-op experience, and much more!
Diablo 4 "Inside the Game" - Vessel of Hatred
