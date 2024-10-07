This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vessel of Hatred Dungeon Preview - New Bosses, Streamlined Objectives, & Treasure Rooms
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Jezartroz
We're taking a sneak peek at some of the new features coming to Dungeons in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred - take a look at new bosses, streamlined objectives, and newly added Treasure Rooms.
Vessel of Hatred Overview
New Bosses
New dungeons, new enemy types, so naturally - new bosses are making a debut in Vessel of Hatred. Between fiendish piles of flesh and twisted creatures looking to stop you, there are plenty of new challenges to overcome, new move sets to learn, and of course, new mechanics to learn how to avoid.
Streamlined Objectives
Players diving into dungeons in Nahantu will have a bit of a different experience - namely, that dungeon objectives are few and far between. Gone are the familiar "gather anima" and "return items to the pedestals" goals as you work through the dungeon; now, many dungeons simply ask that you travel through and kill the boss as the only objective. Speed runners rejoice!
Treasure Rooms
Even though you can run straight through dungeons in Nahantu, you may not want to - there are plenty of goodies to be found.
One of the new features in dungeons are
Treasure Rooms
. As you slaughter your way through the dungeon, enemies may drop a Treasure Room Key. These keys are locked to the specific dungeon you're in, so there's no hoarding them, but seeing one drop is a surefire indication that you'll find a locked Treasure Room in your run.
Once you've got your key, you'll just need to open the gate, stroll into the Treasure Room, and kill whatever's between you and your loot.
These rooms aren't just for a few extra pieces of gear - Treasure Room chests can drop valuable Masterworking reagents as well, so if you're running short, consider exploring more thoroughly instead of heading straight for the boss!
Are you excited about the newest features coming to dungeons in Nahantu? Let us know in the comments below!
