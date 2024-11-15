This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vessel of Hatred 25% Off - Blizzard Black Friday Deals
Diablo IV
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Tharid
With Black Friday coming up very soon, Blizzard is firing up its discount machine and starting off their Black Friday Deals with a bang: For the next two weeks, Vessel of Hatred is 25% off!
Buy Vessel of Hatred in the Blizzard Shop Buy Vessel of Hatred in the Microsoft XBox Shop
Additionally, Diablo 4's Expansion Bundle as well as the Base Game have been heavily discounted by up to 40%:
Standard Edition / Deluxe Edition / Ultimate Edition of Vessel of Hatred:
25% Discount
Diablo IV Expansion Bundle (Base Game + Expansion: Vessel of Hatred):
35% Discount
Diablo IV – Standard Edition:
40% Discount
These deals will only be available in Blizzard's shops during the following time period:
Battle.net
: November 15 (10 a.m. PT) - December 3
Xbox
: November 15 (12 p.m. PT) - December 2
1
Comment by
Flamingdeath
on 2024-11-15T14:30:14-06:00
Anyone able to confirm if buying any version of this still grants the Amalgam of Rage mount in WoW?
1
