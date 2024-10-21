This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vases of Hatred Diablo 4 Promotion - Send Flowers to Earn In-Game Rewards
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 16 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has announced the Vases of Hatred Diablo 4 promotion to celebrate the launch of the expansion - sending flowers through the event will earn players the Little Lady mount armor.
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official Diablo account revealed the Vases of Hatred promotion, beginning on October 22nd. The short promotional video advertises sending real "poisonous jungle flowers" to deserving recipients, and briefly shows an in-game reward for sending a vase or digital card.
While not specifically named, the in-game reward appears to be the
Little Lady
mount armor, a set that had been previously present in Tejal's Shop for 1,400 Platinum. It is unknown if the two mount trophies (
Unity Garland
and
Maypole Bouquet
) would be included with the
Unicorn Dress
armor, but given that previous promotions awarded the entire package, it is fairly safe to assume that all three items would be rewarded.
At the time of publishing, the advertised
vasesofhatred.com
website is unavailable, but will likely give more information on the promotion once it becomes active on October 22nd. Until then, we'll just have to guess as to how this event will work, and what its associated costs will be.
Comment by
MrV1ndictive
on 2024-10-21T14:45:17-05:00
I don't like this influx of real life promotions that are likely tied only to USA customers...
Comment by
chripan
on 2024-10-21T15:30:41-05:00
I don't like this influx of real life promotions that are likely tied only to USA customers...
Totally agree. Would be great to see alternative methods for other countries to get those promotional items. Best we got in Germany is a free Vessel of Hatred sticker when buying some expensive speakers.
https://teufel.de/diablo
Kind of lame.
