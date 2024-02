Join associate director of community Adam Fletcher, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and lead live class designer Adam Jackson as they delve into the Gauntlet, Leaderboards, balance updates, and bloodthirsty powers set to make their return. We’ll also have a special event to showcase members of the development team playing the Gauntlet. They’ll be joined by Diablo creators MicroBioBoi and AnnacakeLive to commentate on the action!