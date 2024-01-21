This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Upgrading Items at the Blacksmith Will No Longer Affect Durability - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 18 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard continues to announce additional bug fixes in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. Have you ever Upgraded an item at the Blacksmith, just to have it break immediately? This was due to a bug that will be fixed as a part of Season 3!
Blizzard
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where upgrading a damaged item at the Blacksmithwould further lower the item's durability.
The Blacksmith will no longer take a Durability tax from your hard-earned loot.
While not completely game-changing, any bug fix is a welcome addition to Diablo 4. What other bug fixes or quality-of-life improvements would you like to see in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
1
Comment by
Ankorage
on 2024-01-21T14:53:21-06:00
Never happened to me. But i am happy that they fixing bugs
1
