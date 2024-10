Hi all -



We have seen the reports of players losing access to Vessel of Hatred randomly through their play sessions on consoles.



We have identified the issue and have a fix in flight for testing. The plan is for this to be in our next hotfix.



The workaround for now is to log out and back in or by swapping to a non Spiritborn character and then back again.



Apologies for this but we are hoping to have a fix out for this soon!