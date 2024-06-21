This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Upcoming Season 5 PTR Changes to Bosses in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
constvnt
The Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat covered some of the upcoming changes to summoned Bosses, including specific quality of life adjustments to the Echo of Varshan and Beast in the Ice encounters.
General Changes to Bosses in Season 5
Bosses can now be summoned multiple times within the same instance, meaning players will no longer need to reset the dungeon before summoning a Boss again. Summoning Altars will reappear once a Boss is defeated.
Summoned Bosses will no longer drop Rare items, instead dropping additional Gold.
Diablo 4 Boss Overview
Specific Boss Changes in Season 5
The Beast in the Ice
encounter is receiving two major changes. First, players will no longer need to craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. The Beast in the Ice can be summoned with
Distilled Fear
inside the dungeon, meaning there will no longer be a
Sigil Powder
cost associated with this Boss. The Glacial Fissure dungeon layout will also be significantly smaller, similar to other Boss dungeons. Existing Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigils will still be usable to start the Beast in the Ice encounter.
The summoning materials required for
Echo of Varshan
will be reduced in Season 5. Previously requiring
Malignant Heart
,
Trembling Hand
,
Blackened Femur
, and
Gurgling Head
, this Boss will only require
Malignant Heart
s.
The Beast in the Ice Boss Guide Echo of Varshan Boss Guide
While the latest PTR Campfire Chat only covered some of the changes we will see in Diablo 4's final season before the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, Season 5 looks like it will address several of the community's complaints regarding the current state of the game. Let us know what you're most excited about in the comments below!
Comment by
Demoted
on 2024-06-21T17:42:35-05:00
Make them all max level please. Tired of farming lvl 75-80 bosses.
