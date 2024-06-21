This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Upcoming Mythic (Uber) Unique Changes in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
50 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
The
Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat
outlined several exciting changes coming to Diablo 4, and one of those most fun might be the change coming to Mythic Uniques next season! Mythic Uniques, formerly known as Uber Uniques, are
finally
going be easily distinguished from other Unique items! Mythic Uniques will now have a new purple color beam when they drop, and this is also reflected in the inventory and tooltip.
Campfire Chat Summary Diablo 4 Season 5
To further differentiate Mythic Uniques from the rest of Diablo 4's cast of items, they'll have their own
unique
sound when dropped! Additionally, the new methods of acquiring Unique Items will also pertain to Mythics, and they've had their drop rates increased - this should mean that players will have an easier time targeting the one that they want.
The upcoming changes should finally help these items feel much more distinct, and the ability to easily pick them out from a crowd will certainly amp up that shot of dopamine players receive when finding one of these powerful items!
What are your thoughts on the changes coming to Mythic Uniques? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
New Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 5 Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview
