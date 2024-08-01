This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Upcoming Infernal Hordes Changes - Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
silec
Blizzard has announced all of the updates coming to the Infernal Hordes endgame mode that is going to be introduced with Season 5. We have summarized these changes, take a look!
Blizzard has clarified in their
latest Developer Update Livestream
that the new Infernal Hordes endgame mode will be a permanent addition to the game, meaning it will not be removed once Season 5 ends.
Infernal Hordes Changes
Infernal Compasses
Infernal Compass drop rates updated so players earn around 4-5 per hour
Helltides: 50% from Item Chests; 100% from Mystery Chests, Living Steel Chests, Doomsayers
Nightmare Dungeons & Whispers: 75% from Dungeon completion
Infernal Compass Tiers 4-8 drop naturally in higher-tiered activities (Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit)
Infernal Compasses are craftable at the Occultist with
Sigil Powder
and
Forgotten Soul
s
Infernal Compasses are still upgradeable with
Abyssal Scroll
s for players on-the-go
First Infernal Compass that drops from the Eternal Quest better matches a player's level
Gameplay
Fixed Boss health bugs that caused all Bosses to be super tanky
Fixed a bug where difficulty wasn't scaling appropriately in multiplayer
Increased the pace of mini-events' spawn rates at higher Tiers
Increased monster spawn rates to increase the feeling of being overwhelmed
Reduced the wave timer to 60 seconds (from 90 seconds)
Retuned the wave counts based on the shorter timer
Pets now pick up Burning Aether
Rewards
Raised the minimum amount of Burning Aether earned from a single run
All sources drop a minimum of 2 Burning Aether instead of 1
Added Burning Aether drops from defeating the Fell Council Bosses
Retuned the Spoils of Hell costs
Spoils of Greater Equipment costs 60 Burning Aether
Spoils of Equipment & Spoils of Materials costs 20 Burning Aether
Retuned all rewards to feel more generous
The minimum amount of Burning Aether earned better rewards the time invested in that run
The maximum amount of Burning Aether earned better rewards the effort spent optimizing Burning Aether
The rewards scale more aggressively from Tier 1 to Tier 8
