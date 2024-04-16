Upcoming Diablo 4 Development Livestream Will Focus on PTR Feedback





We want to thank everyone for spending time in the #DiabloIV PTR giving us feedback throughout the testing period and in the days after the PTR closed. The team has been combing through all of your feedback and has been heads down making the key changes in time for Season 4.



We are excited that we could focus the majority of the season on your feedback and the PTR held barely anything back. There are still a few small items that we kept in store that will round out the season and we look forward to everyone jumping into the full season next month.



We plan on discussing that along with the other changes based off player feedback from the PTR in an upcoming stream. We will have more news and dates for that stream soon!



