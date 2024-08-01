This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Unique Items Updated in Diablo 4 Season 5 - Before and After Changes
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
Drapez
We've gathered all the known updates coming to Uniques in Season 5 in one convenient place! Blizzard has given us a huge list of before-and-after changes for almost every Unique, including some of our favorites.
Diablo 4 Season 5 Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes Now Available
Editor's Note: Blizzard has stated that the Uniques listed in the patch notes are an incomplete list, and the patch notes will be updated accordingly. Check back in for the newest updates once they've been published!
General Unique Updates
Azurewrath
The Butcher's Cleaver
Fists of Fate
Flickerstep
Frostburn
Godslayer Crown
Penitent Greaves
Mother's Embrace
Paingorger's Gauntlets
Razorplate
Soulbrand
Tassets of the Dawning Sky
Temerity
Tibault's Will
X'Fal's Corroded Signet
Yen's Blessing
Barbarian Unique Updates
Battle Trance
Fields of Crimson
Gohr's Devastating Grips
Hellhammer
Ancients' Oath
Ramaladni's Magnum Opus
Overkill
Rage of Harrogath
Ring of the Ravenous
Ring of Red Furor
100,000 Steps
Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
Twin Strikes
Druid Unique Updates
Storm's Companion
Dolmen Stone
Earthbreaker
Fleshrender
Insatiable Fury
Wildheart Hunger
Hunter's Zenith
Mad Wolf's Glee
Vasily's Prayer
Necromancer Unique Updates
Blood Artisan's Cuirass
Ebonpiercer
Cruor's Embrace
Greaves of the Empty Tomb
Howl from Below
Deathspeaker's Pendant
Mutilator Plate
Black River
Bloodless Scream
Lidless Wall
Rogue Unique Updates
Beastfall Boots
Condemnation
Cowl of the Nameless
Eaglehorn
Eyes in the Dark
Grasp of Shadow
Word of Hakan
Asheara's Khanjar
Scoundrel's Kiss
Scoundrel's Leathers
Saboteur's Signet
Skyhunter
Writhing Band of Trickery
Windforce
Sorcerer Unique Updates
Iceheart Brais
Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
Starfall Coronet
Esu's Heirloom
Flamescar
Flameweaver
Gloves of the Illuminator
Raiment of the Infinite
Staff of Lam Esen
The Oculus
Staff of Endless Rage
Blue Rose
Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop
Fractured Winterglass
1
Comment by
liotie
on 2024-08-01T17:15:19-05:00
That Blood artisan looks amazing.
1
