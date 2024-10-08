Unable to Create Spiritborn? Fixes for Creating Diablo IV's New Class

Hover over the D4 Icon Press Start Select Manage Game Add-Ons Select D4 Base Game Select Manage Installation on internal storage Check the Vessel of Hatred Expansion Pack check box hit Hit Save Changes

We have become aware of the possibility where players could purchase a Standard to Ultimate upgrade without owning the necessary Standard Edition of Vessel of Hatred.Players can fix this by purchasing the Standard Edition of the game which will complete the upgrade to Ultimate Edition.Afterwards, Xbox users can follow these instructions below to download the final content package if you still have the Spiritborn locked.