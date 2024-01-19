This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Uber Unique Items Unlockable as Transmog - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 29 min ago
by
Jezartroz
There's a reason "Fashion Souls" is a well-referenced gaming trend: your style absolutely matters when you slay. What's the point of slaying demons if you don't look incredible while doing it? While Diablo 4 has utilized a transmog system since its launch, certain rare - one could even say
uber
rare - items were excluded. This makes sense, given that these items fell into the Uber Unique category, but that's all changing with Season 3: Uber Uniques are on the menu for transmog!
Season 3 Patch 1.3.0 Notes
Are we calling this Blue Steel? Or Le Tigre?
Players have been clamoring for items such as , , and since we received word of the exclusive, elusive Uber Uniques. It will be a hard choice, though - to make an item avaiable for Transmog, it needs to be salvaged at the Blacksmith, so say goodbye to whatever Uber Unique you had... until you get another one, that is.
Which Uber Unique will you be adding to your transmog collection first? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
morgath99
on 2024-01-19T18:03:43-06:00
how about for all uniques ?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post