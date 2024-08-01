Two New Season Blessings for Diablo 4 Season 5 - Abyssal Scrolls & Legendary Loot

Smoldering Ashes earned from the Free Tiers can be spent on Season Blessings that provide helpful bonuses to beat back Hell’s armies. There are two of the new Blessings for Season of the Infernal Hordes:

Urn of Spoils: Boost the chance to receive a Legendary Item from Spoils of Hell chests, found while fighting Infernal Hordes.

Urn of Abyssal Knowledge: Boost the chance to receive an Abyssal Scroll from Spoils of Hell chests, found while fighting the Infernal Hordes.

The bonuses gained from the five Season Blessings only last until the end of Season of the Infernal Hordes.