Turn in Whispers Remotely in Season 7 with Diablo 4's Raven of the Tree
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 16 min ago
by
Galx
The Tree of Whispers is getting a quality of life upgrade in Season 7 called the Raven of the Tree. During the
Patch 2.1/Season 7 Campfire Chat
, Blizzard announced that players on the Season 7 PTR will soon test this new feature, which permits players to turn in their completed Whispers remotely via a Raven!
Season 7 PTR Campfire Chat SummarySeason 7 PTR Blog
The Raven of the Tree will allow players to turn in their Whisper bounties without leaving their current zone.
One of the elements of the Season 7 activity set is that players will need to complete Whispers to further the quest line. As a result of new Whispers being added for Season 7, players may reach the maximum number of Grim Favors while the current Headhunt event is still ongoing. Developers conceived of the Raven of the Tree because they felt that players intensely focused on the activities in the Headhunt Zones wouldn't want to leave the zones just to turn in Whispers.
The Raven of the Tree will be a totem located at a fixed location that players will interact with to conduct a remote Tree of Whispers turn-in transaction. Players will still need to visit the Tree of Whispers town area to do anything other than collect a cache, but this should be a fantastic quality-of-life change for many players who don't want to be pulled out of the action.
What do you think of this feature? Make your voice heard in the comments below!
