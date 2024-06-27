This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Treasure Goblins Will Have Improved Loot in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 2 min ago
by
Arktane
In the upcoming Season 5 of Diablo 4 slated to release August 6th, Treasure Goblins will have a much heavier sack of loot than previously. Fueled by their insatiable greed, these little walking treasure chests will be dropping more useful loot soon!
Treasure Goblins
The loot Quality from Treasure Goblins has been improved. They can now drop 1-3 Legendary Items and 2-6 Rare Items. The higher the number of Legendary Drops, the lower the number of Rare Drops. The opposite is also true e.g. if 2 Legendary Items drop, then 4 Rares will drop in addition.
Now drop 1-2 Elixirs and are guaranteed to additionally drop Common Ore, Herbs, Leather, and Gem Fragments.
Increased the amount of Gold that drops.
Examples:
Level 1 in World Tier I: 40k Gold
Level 100 in World Tier IV: 150k Gold
In World Tiers III and IV, Treasure Goblins also drop Forgotten Souls.
Additionally, they now have a 10/20/30% chance to drop 1-2 Scattered Prisms in World Tiers I and II/World Tier III/World Tier IV respectively.
Treasure Goblins will have a plethora of new items they will drop upon their demise including Elixirs,
Forgotten Soul
s, and
Scattered Prism
s! In addition, Treasure Goblins will drop more Legendary items with proportionally less Rare items, more Gold, and also basic crafting materials such as Ore, Herbs, and Gem Fragments.
While the Diablo 4 Anniversary Event may be gone, the Goblins will live on - until we find them, that is!
1
Comment by
Arostatic
on 2024-06-27T16:52:48-05:00
Add Angelsbreath to that list and it'll be brilliant
1
