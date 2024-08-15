This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Trading Re-enabled in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Players are reporting that trading has been re-enabled in Diablo 4 Season 5!
While we don't yet have official confirmation from Blizzard via a Blue Post, players such as Diablo content creator extraordinaire
Rob2628
have noticed that trading, which was
recently disabled due to a duplication exploit
, has now been re-enabled.
Previous seasons saw duplication exploits remove trading capabilities for several days at a time - sometimes several times per Season. Thankfully, trading was only disabled for about 24 hours - so players can get right back into Season 5 with minimal overall interruptions.
