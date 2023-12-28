This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Top 10 Hardest Bosses in Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 has given us many incredible challenges, breathtaking cinematics, and most of all - memorable boss fights. We're ranking the top 10 hardest bosses in Diablo 4: from campaign encounters to pinnacle conquests, there's a boss for everyone!
Diablo 4 Boss Guide Hub Diablo 4 Campaign Overview
Number 10: Campaign Andariel
For now, at least, everyone's favorite Maiden of Anguish rounds out our list with the number 10 spot. While Andariel is a Lesser Evil, and as such many have called for her to receive the Uber treatment that Duriel received, she hasn't - yet. When that happens we'll certainly readdress her position on the difficulty scale, but as it stands, Campaign Andariel was a bit of a let-down.
For many, the fight was over before they could really appreciate her art, transitions, or mechanics - and the camera angles certainly didn't help (although they did add to the difficulty!). We can't wait to see what she has in store for us in the future!
Number 9: Campaign Lilith
While mother dearest has two entries on this list, her first placing is quite low - after all, the real endgame is past the end of the Campaign. Campaign Lilith is just the right level of challenge to end the story on, providing a satisfting mechanical fight that gives great satisfaction to players after their journey through Sanctuary.
Each of Campaign Lilith's mechanics are previews of her Uber form - but without the danger and telegraphing issues. She's not meant to be
too
difficult after all - at least, not this iteration of her.
Number 8: Campaign Duriel
Wait - why is Campaign Duriel harder than the campaign's final boss? Two words: Boss Arena.
Campaign Duriel has the single worst Boss Arena of any Boss we'll encounter, and that's saying a lot - because you simply can't see half of it. If you move too close to the bottom and left of the arena, the walls of Caldeum loom upwards in ways that prevent you from actually being able to see the Lesser Evil that's trying to chew on your face. While Duriel himself is a bit of a pushover, fighting with the camera is never fun - and adds a spike of difficulty to the ecounter that it really doesn't need.
Number 7: Echo of Varshan
Our favorite Blighted Boss, Echo of Varshan is a returning foe from the first Diablo 4 Season, Season of Blight. Meant as an introduction to endgame bosses, Varshan is still no slouch, but is certainly the biggest pushover of them all.
With the clearest telegraphed attacks of any Boss on this list, Varshan is incredibly easy to avoid damage on. In addition to that, many of his mechanics can be skipped and prevented altogether if you're quick enough by killing the Elites he's attempting to absorb Malignant Powers from. Kill the elites, and suddenly, Varshan isn't nearly as scary as he looks.
Number 6: Lord Zir
A deadly vampiric foe, Lord Zir made his debut in Diablo 4's second Season, Season of Blood. This voracious vampire can drain your blood in the blink of an eye if you're not careful - but thankfully, his clear telegraphing makes staying safe easier than with some other bosses.
While Lord Zir has some deadly attacks, it's clear when he'll use them - and when you should get out of the way. Getting hit by them will definitely hurt and most likely kill you, but by dodging, you'll be earning his loot relatively unharmed at a decent pace.
Number 5: The Beast in Ice
It's definitely getting colder in here, and it's The Beast In Ice's fault. This challenging Boss can only be summoned after grinding summoning materials in Nightmare Dungeons higher than Tier 30, and his difficulty reflects on that material gatekeeping.
Between attacks that can slow and freeze, gigantic frontal cleaves, and icy area denial throughout the fight, The Beast In Ice can cause some heartache for those that don't go in with Cold Resistance in mind and watch their step constantly.
Number 4: Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint
While Grigoire is technically a boss you're supposed to face earlier in the progression flow of Diablo 4, we have to rate his difficulty higher because of his mechanics. The Galvanic Saint is both unwavering in his devotion to the Light, and also unforgiving in his fury.
Between attacks that have a much wider range than they appear telegraphed, knockbacks that can send you directly into an unlucky electric spire, and frequently changing area denial with electric pylons, Grigoire is primed to be a frustrating boss for anyone that attempts him unprepared.
Number 3: The Butcher
Nothing is quite as chilling as
Fresh Meat
growling out from the shadows of your Nightmare Dungeon when you're not quite ready for it.
While The Butcher isn't a tradtional Boss, he certainly fits the dangerous bill - especially for builds that aren't exactly the best at taking him down, or that are in the leveling process still. With his blazing fast attacks, frequent shield generation, and health recuperation, The Butcher can be an incredibly dangerous foe - that can
also
spawn with Dungeon Bosses in some cases, making him even more deadly. Additionally buffed by Dungeon mechanics, he can become incredibly powerful incredibly quickly. To add insult to injury, you only get one shot to take him down before he decides your meat is no longer fresh, so make it count!
Number 2: Uber Duriel
The newest Uber on the block, Uber Duriel is a challenge for those looking to prove their worth at level cap - with a significantly better arena to work with than his Campaign counterpart.
Gone are the camera woes and barely-there difficulty, replaced by hard hits, well telegraphed but punishing attacks, and significantly more difficulty. Uber Duriel is a test for a reason - players should be proud when they bring him down!
Number 1: Uber Lilith
We all knew that the Mother of Sanctuary would be topping this list. As the first Pinnacle Uber Boss released in Diablo 4, Uber Lilith wears the crown for most difficult fight. While she can be cheesed and pushed through her phases by certain builds tailored to take her down, "easy" still isn't how she can be described - particularly because of her unforgiving mechanics and unintuitive hitboxes.
Perhaps the most infamous of her mechanics, Demonic Waves have caused countless frustrating deaths to one-shots that TOTALLY didn't hit you, you were nowhere near it you swear. Fiery Souls and destroyed platforms that players just didn't quite make it off of in time add to the death count, and to top it off, the arena you're working with is tiny due to both Uber Lilith circling you in as well as destroying the ground you're trying to walk on. It's no surprise that the Blessed Mother is the pinnacle of challenge for those wandering through Sanctuary - for now.
What boss is the most difficult in Diablo 4 for you? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2023-12-28T18:18:03-06:00
The hardest boss in the game is the inventory management
Comment by
Ribchaser
on 2023-12-28T18:47:13-06:00
Can't wait to play
Path of Exile 2
.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News