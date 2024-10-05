Three New Season Blessings in Diablo 4 Season 6 - Seething Opals, Gambling Bonuses, Reputation Increase

Urn of Opals: Boost the chance of receiving an additional Seething Opal reward after completing a Seething Realm.

Urn of Remnant: Boost the rate that you increase your reputation with the Zakarum Remnants.

Urn of Curiosities: Boost the chance of receiving a second item when purchasing from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Smoldering Ashes earned from the Free Tiers can be spent on Season Blessings that provide helpful bonuses to beat back Hell’s armies. There are 3 new Blessings for Season of Hatred Rising:The bonuses gained from the 5 Season Blessings only last until the end of Season of Hatred Rising.