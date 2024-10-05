Three New Season Blessings in Diablo 4 Season 6 - Seething Opals, Gambling Bonuses, Reputation Increase

Smoldering Ashes earned from the Free Tiers can be spent on Season Blessings that provide helpful bonuses to beat back Hell’s armies. There are 3 new Blessings for Season of Hatred Rising:
- Urn of Opals: Boost the chance of receiving an additional Seething Opal reward after completing a Seething Realm.
- Urn of Remnant: Boost the rate that you increase your reputation with the Zakarum Remnants.
- Urn of Curiosities: Boost the chance of receiving a second item when purchasing from the Purveyor of Curiosities.
The bonuses gained from the 5 Season Blessings only last until the end of Season of Hatred Rising.