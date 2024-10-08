This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
The Story So Far in Diablo 4 - Vessel of Hatred Recap Cinematic
Diablo IV
Posted
54 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Players looking to get caught up on the events of Diablo 4 up to the time of Vessel of Hatred have a new cinematic to watch - take a look at the story so far!
Those logging in after installing Vessel of Hatred will be met with this cutscene, designed to remind players of the events of the base Diablo 4 campaign. While there are no story spoilers for Vessel of Hatred in this video, those who haven't yet experienced the original campaign should be warned: Diablo 4 spoilers ahead!
Where do you think the story of Vessel of Hatred will lead us? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
P3JN
on 2024-10-08T16:25:42-05:00
Nice to see this every time I start new char without skip option. Hope they add it.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post