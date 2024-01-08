The Problems with Itemization in Diablo 4

The only plausible way items could stop raining like that, is making their stats useful to your class, like in Diablo III or World of Warcraft.
Wow an actually well thought out article from Wowhead? That's almost as rare as a pre-duriel Shako. I agree with everything stated above, and will add I really miss set items. Putting a full set of Sigons with a spare Trivincal flail on a new D2 character was fun. Unfortunately with the way stash space works in D4, even if they added Set items there's no real way to keep them all. I also think that legendary aspects should go on an item slot, not the item itself. Add a small box by each item slot for the aspecct so we can easily trade out gear without having to go to the occultist if we swap boots or gloves or whatever. Then we wouldn't have to keep spare aspects once we find a maxed out aspect. It would also make leveling better, and allow you to use filler aspect powers as you level until you find your BiS power.
I recently started playing Lash Epoch and even though its ran by an actual indie company and is still technically in Beta, it plays 10 times better than D4. They really singlehandedly managed to run the entire Diablo franchise into the ground. If it was any other company the people responsible for developing and running it would have been sacked by now. But of course it's Blizzard and even if there was a desire to hold people accountable and potentially fire them they couldn't do it because they wouldn't be able to find replacements since they're already down to the "Z" team, lol.
Same issues D3 hadD2 had the best itemization and that's a fact