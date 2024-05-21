This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Pit of Artificers Guide Now Live for Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 26 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Diablo 4 Season 4, introduces a challenging new endgame dungeon reminiscent of Diablo 3’s Greater Rifts -
The Pit of Artificers
. The Pit scales in difficulty through up to 200 randomized levels and is the
most difficult
dungeon content to date, but luckily, we’ve got you covered - our new The Pit of Artificers Guide is now live and available to assist you in delving this dungeon!
Diablo 4 The Pit of Artificers Guide
The Pit is unlocked in World Tier 4 after completing a priority quest to tackle a Nightmare Dungeon Tier 45 or higher. Completing this quest also enables players to start finding
Runeshard
s while battling demons throughout Sanctuary. This valuable new currency is specifically used to access The Pit, so players will want to complete this quest
ASAP
to ensure that they’re obtaining
Runeshard
s as early as possible.
This new dungeon is a challenging, fun new endgame activity that doubles as a one-stop-shop for many of the new Masterworking and Tempering materials in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Overview Season 4 Crafting Overview Diablo 4 Masterworking Guide Diablo 4 Tempering Guide
