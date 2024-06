We have made the following adjustments to bosses in The Pit.

Adjusted the damage of boss powers and boss affixes to be more in-line with the difficulty of the dungeon leading up to the fight.

Reduced the frequency of boss affixes so they don't overlap.

The Tomb Lord Bone Wall boss affix now starts appearing from Pit tier 1. Slightly reduced ability cooldown.

The Blood Bishop triple Shadow Line boss affix now starts appearing from Pit Tier 31. Moderately increased cooldown.