Founder of the Horadrim. Creator of the Black Soulstone. Genius. Madman.



Zoltun Kulle’s history is long and mired in shadow. Few ancient figures have such an extraordinary legacy, and fewer still are as reviled throughout Sanctuary.



Now, hear Zoltun Kulle’s dark tale as told by the mage himself.



Voice of Zoltun Kulle -- Steve Blum

Illustration & Art Adaptation -- Sam Key

Animator -- Duncan Rawlings