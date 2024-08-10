This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Hardest Objectives Needed to Earn Diablo 4 Season 5's Secret Title
Diablo IV
Diablo 4's Diablo 4 Season 5 hasn't even been out for a week, and it looks like its hidden Season Journey title has already been found. While most players are still working through their Seasonal Objectives, one Redditor has just completed their journey and discovered the hidden achievement,
Istel's Begrudging Ally
According to
Wastelad
's recent post, this secret achievement is earned by completing every Season Objective in the Season of The Infernal Hordes, much like previous secret titles. Even with an expected acquisition method, though, this is still a great feat for so early in the Season - congratulations on your new title, Wastelad!
Players have been able to earn hidden achievements like this one in every Diablo 4 Season thus far, but the difficulty in attaining these achievements can vary wildly depending on the objectives. There are typically an abundance of easily-obtained "freebie" objectives, such as "Craft Elixirs at the Alchemist" and "Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot," but there are usually some relatively difficult-to-obtain objectives as well.
This season, three Season Journey objectives stood out to us as the
most
difficult, whether it was because the content was inherently challenging or simply more time-consuming than others:
The Gathering Fires
-
Acquire 6,666 Cinders during Helltide in Torment IV
This one is not necessarily difficult in the traditional sense, it's the obligation that it implies - and the time. Collecting Cinders during the Helltide is easy, but this achievement requires you to collect them in World Tier 4
specifically
, and by the time you're in World Tier 4, you're more likely to have moved on to bigger and better endgame activities. Players are generally diving into The Pit, focusing on the new Infernal Hordes mechanic, and starting their endgame grinds, so spending time in Helltides might be seen as "wasted" at this point in the leveling process.
Damnation's Downfall
-
Defeat 20 Helltide Commanders during Helltides, summoned after completing Helltide Events
Similar to The Gathering Fires, this achievement is more time-consuming than most. Helltide Commanders aren't often accidentally spawned, so players will typically have to actively work to spawn the 20 required to complete this objective. While not uncommon to run into one or two during your early Helltide grinding while leveling, that still leaves 18 to catch up on some other time... the Commanders themselves are pushovers with the right build, but the time investment here is the real struggle.
Aguish Extinguished
-
Use Stygian Stones to summon and defeat Tormented Echo of Andariel
Pinnacle content, for many players, means pinnacle difficulty. Players who have taken the time to put together a super strong meta build may just stomp this Tormented Maiden of Anguish without breaking a sweat, but others who have less time to play or simply enjoy running off-meta builds might struggle so hard that they run out of sweat to give.
Diablo 4 Helltides Explained Diablo 4 Tormented Bosses Guide
Season 5 has only just begun, but we'd love to hear how your Seasonal Journey has been going so far - how close are you to earning the Creator's Resolve secret title? Share with us in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Season 5 Overview
