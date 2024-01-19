This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Gauntlet Will Feature New and Unique Shrines - Diablo 4 Season 3
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 6 min ago
by
PopularTopular
While the
Gauntlet and Leaderboards will not be available
immediately at the beginning of Season 3, we did receive an update about the newest game mode coming to Diablo 4 during the most recent
Developer Update Livestream
. During this livestream, the developers discussed something that hasn't changed since Diablo 4 first released - new Shrines.
Developer Update Livestream Summary Diablo 4 Season 3 - Inside the Game
One of the new features coming to Season 3's Gauntlet is that when players defeat a boss, a Shrine can spawn that will allow players to increase their power level and kill monsters more quickly. Since the Gauntlet is a timed event, and the overall score is influenced by how many monsters a player has killed within this time frame, it will be important to utilize these limited Shrines wisely.
Shrines can be strategically summoned by killing bosses within the Gauntlet.
One new Shrine that was shown during the
Developer Update Livestream
was the
Pillar of Proving
. Once activated, this Shrine will resurrect all enemies within a certain radius. This can be useful within the Gauntlet since the score is at least partially calculated by the number of monsters slain within the 8-minute time limit.
One other Shrine that was mentioned was the
Pillar of Glory
, which when activated will apply a multiplier to the player's score within the Gauntlet! What do you think of the Gauntlet, Leaderboards, and these new Shrines coming to Season of the Construct? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Everything We Know About Season 3 What To Do Before Season 3 Starts
