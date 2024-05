Hi all -We have seen a few reports of players not being able to see the Gauntlet for the final week of the season.Gauntlets for this season and for future seasons will not occur during the final week of a season. This is due to the final week of the season would have some additional complexities during its wind down period before we begin each new season.We apologize for not pre-informing on this but Gauntlet will be back for the first week of Season 4 next week.