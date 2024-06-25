This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Live
PTR
The Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR is Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 7 min ago
by
Garmanoth
The
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR
is now live! This PTR introduces quality-of-life updates,
new Uniques
, class changes,
a brand new endgame mode
, and more!
Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.5.0 Patch Notes
In addition, the patch brings several
quality-of-life changes to bosses
- improvements have been made to boss summoning and farming methods!
Players have been eager to see this addressed
for quite some time, so this is a definite win.
What are you planning on testing during the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Boss Changes Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview
