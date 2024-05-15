This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
The Best Leveling and Endgame Builds for Every Class in Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo IV
Posted
24 minutes ago
by
constvnt
Diablo 4's Season 4: Loot Reborn introduces new systems and massive balance changes for nearly every class and build. Whether you plan on sticking with your favorite Diablo class or switching things up in Patch 1.4, our Best Builds Guides for every class compare performance in endgame and leveling content to give you an edge as you return to Sanctuary.
Best Barbarian Builds
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leveling Builds
Endgame Builds
Best Druid Builds
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leveling Builds
Endgame Builds
Best Necromancer Builds
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leveling Builds
Endgame Builds
Best Rogue Builds
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leveling Builds
Endgame Builds
Best Sorcerer Builds
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leveling Builds
Endgame Builds
For a full breakdown of the leveling and endgame rankings for Diablo 4's Season 4, check out our Leveling and Endgame Tier Lists.
Best Leveling Builds Tier ListBest Endgame Builds Tier List
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post