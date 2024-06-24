This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Beast in the Ice Dungeon Update in Diablo 4 Season 5
Diablo IV
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
During the recent
Season 5 PTR Campfire Chat
, Blizzard shared some exciting news pertaining to several endgame bosses that will be receiving changes in
Patch 1.5.0
, including The Beast in the Ice!
The Beast in the Ice in PTR Patch 1.5.0
The Beast in the Ice will no longer require a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil to summon, instead requiring
Distilled Fear
, and the boss dungeon layout is going to be shrinking. Additionally, players with summoning materials will be able to summon the boss multiple times directly from the boss arena. These quality-of-life updates are just a few of the
upcoming changes to bosses in Season 5 PTR Patch 1.5.0
, but what about right now in Season 4? Recent balance changes to Diablo 4 in
Patch 1.4.3
have players diving into the darkest corners of Diablo 4’s endgame content, yet many have voiced concerns that Boss Materials still feel quite tedious to farm this season.
However,
OppositeArugula3527
, shared an incredibly helpful tip for farming The Beast in the Ice in Season 4. According to them, players can easily farm The Beast in Ice by defeating it once and then placing a pin on the dungeon map. The pin should remain upon resetting the dungeon, allowing players to run straight to the boss chamber for another kill, as shown below.
After defeating The Beast in Ice, pin the boss room. This pin will remain in the next boss room once the dungeon is reset.
This excellent tip is sure to save players farming The Beast in the Ice lots of time while farming in Season 4! What are your thoughts on the upcoming boss summoning changes in PTR Patch 1.5.0? Share with us in the comments below - we want to hear from you!
Diablo 4 The Beast in the Ice Guide Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR Boss Changes Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Overview
