Tejal's Shop Rotates Again - Cosmetics for Almost Every Class
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
A new day means new shop offerings from Tejal - and some of these new sets have some fascinating features!
Barbarian
Sounds of War
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Brazen Bull
Armor
Weapons
Markings
The Iron Martyr
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Druid
Corruption Subjugate
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Master Brewer
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Necromancer
Festival Macabre
Armor
Markings
Void Jackal
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Chorus of Light
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Rogue
The Grave Dancer
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Nocturne of Steel
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Sorcerer
Fellowship of the Sun
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Corvid Duelist
Armor
Weapons
Markings
Golden Nymphaea
Armor
Weapons
Markings
