Support a Streamer - Earn the Orichalcum Mount on Twitch

On January 23, wanderers will combat a new threat under the endless sand dunes of Kehjistan in Season of the Construct, forging an opportunity for exploration and acquiring a new Support a Streamer reward.

From January 23, 4 p.m. PST–February 26, 11:59 p.m. PST, gifting or buying 2 Twitch subscriptions of any tier to any streamer in the Diablo IV category will earn you the Orichalcum Speckled Mare Mount.

Support a Streamer Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How do I purchase a subscription on Twitch?

A. Users must first log into Twitch, using either a PC or mobile device. Purchases may be made on either a mobile device or your PC. Detailed information on purchasing subscriptions can be found here, and information on purchasing subscriptions can be found here.

Q. Where can I find my campaign rewards once I've earned them?

A. The campaign reward code will be delivered to the user's Twitch notification inbox once they have been earned. The notification inbox can be found to the right in the top navigation bar on Twitch. The codes will remain there until the user deletes the message.

Q. Once I have claimed my code from Twitch for the Orichalcum Speckled Mare Mount, how do I redeem it in Battle.net?

A. Log in to Battle.net and visit the Account Overview menu. Enter the code in the Redeem a Code box and click Redeem Code.

Q. What should I do if I’m having a problem receiving my code on Twitch?

A. Campaign reward code delivery can take up to 24 hours to be sent once earned. The code will remain there until the user deletes the message after completion of a qualifying purchase. If after waiting 24 hours and verifying that your purchases were made towards an eligible streamer that was live streaming, please contact Twitch Support while logged in.

Q. What should I do if I received my Orichalcum Speckled Mare Mount code on Twitch, but I’m having a problem redeeming the items on Battle.net?

A. If you have successfully received your reward redemption code on Twitch and are having problems redeeming reward items in Battle.net, please contact Blizzard support for questions or support regarding redemption of reward redemption code.

*See terms and conditions for this Support a Streamer.