This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Stronghold Minimum Level Requirements Changed - Season 3 Diablo 4
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
Arktane
In what seems to be an undocumented change, many Strongholds have had their level requirements altered in Season of the Construct.
Drums of the Vault Quest Hotfixed Endgame Builds Tier List Updated for Season 3 Launch
This change makes Strongholds in Kehjistan, as well as the zone overall, much more accessible from a lower level. This means that if you're out and about on a fresh Seasonal character working on the new Seasonal Questline, you'll be able to get more Waypoints in the zone much sooner, which will help with completing objectives for the Tree of Whispers for experience or engaging in open world events. It will also smooth out the leveling experience quite nicely there.
Zone
Stronghold
Old
New
+/-
Fractured Peaks
Nostrava
15
15
0
Fractured Peaks
Kor Dragan
25
30
+5
Fractured Peaks
Malnok
20
45
+25
Scosglen
Tur Dulra
15
15
0
Scosglen
Hope's Light
20
35
+15
Scosglen
Mordaine Lodge
20
40
+20
Dry Steppes
Temple of Rot
35
30
-5
Dry Steppes
Onyx Watchtower
20
20
0
Dry Steppes
Ruins of Qara-Yisu
40
25
-15
Hawezar
Crusader's Monument
35
35
0
Hawezar
Vyeresz
40
40
0
Hawezar
Eriman's Pyre
45
35
-10
Kehjistan
Altar of Ruin
45
15
-30
Kehjistan
Alcarnus
45
15
-30
Kehjistan
Omath's Redoubt
45
20
-25
What do you think of the level adjustments for Strongholds? Let us know in the comments below!
Strongholds in Diablo 4
diablo
diablo-4
diablo-iv
season-of-the-construct
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post