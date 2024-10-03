Stronghold Leveling Nerfed in Diablo 4 Season 6

Experience rewards received for completing Strongholds have been adjusted. Players will now earn a one-time experience reward when killing a Stronghold Boss, preventing players from infinitely earning large amounts of experience from the same Stronghold through partying.

We’re glad the return of quest experience rewards, like Strongholds, in Patch 2.0 is being enjoyed. We've adjusted the experience reward so that Strongholds remain a strong early to midgame levelling activity, but not strong enough that it's mandatory to hold them from completion until later character levels.